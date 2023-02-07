Cedar Rapids Xavier charged Cedar Rapids Prairie and collected a 65-51 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on February 7.

Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 22-10 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie through the first quarter.

The Hawks bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 34-25.

Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped to a 52-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Saints outscored the Hawks 13-9 in the fourth quarter.

