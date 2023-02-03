Cedar Rapids Xavier's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Marion Linn-Mar 77-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Xavier played in a 53-44 game on February 15, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against North Liberty . Click here for a recap. Marion Linn-Mar took on Waterloo West on January 27 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.

