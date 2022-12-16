Cedar Rapids Xavier claims gritty victory against Cedar Falls 51-50

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cedar Rapids Xavier wore a victory shine after clipping Cedar Falls 51-50 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 16.
The last time Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Xavier played in a 64-30 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
