 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Xavier claims gritty victory against Cedar Falls 51-50

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cedar Rapids Xavier wore a victory shine after clipping Cedar Falls 51-50 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 16.

The last time Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Xavier played in a 64-30 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 9, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Marion Linn-Mar in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News