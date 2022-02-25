 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids Prairie tops Dubuque Senior 54-42

Cedar Rapids Prairie collected a 54-42 victory over Dubuque Senior in Iowa boys basketball action on February 25.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 11-11 duel in the first quarter.

The Hawks' shooting moved to a 27-25 lead over the Rams at the half.

The Hawks' leverage showed as they carried a 35-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 15, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Dubuque Senior on February 15 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School.

