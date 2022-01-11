Cedar Rapids Prairie survives competitive clash with Marion Linn-Mar 55-49

Cedar Rapids Prairie edged Marion Linn-Mar in a close 55-49 encounter for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 11.
The first quarter gave the Hawks a 10-9 lead over the Lions.
Cedar Rapids Prairie fought to a 25-23 halftime margin at Marion Linn-Mar's expense.
Cedar Rapids Prairie took control in the third quarter with a 39-35 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar.
In recent action on January 4, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Falls on January 4 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.
