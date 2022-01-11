 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Prairie survives competitive clash with Marion Linn-Mar 55-49

  • 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie edged Marion Linn-Mar in a close 55-49 encounter for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 11.

The first quarter gave the Hawks a 10-9 lead over the Lions.

Cedar Rapids Prairie fought to a 25-23 halftime margin at Marion Linn-Mar's expense.

Cedar Rapids Prairie took control in the third quarter with a 39-35 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar.

In recent action on January 4, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Falls on January 4 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News