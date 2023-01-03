Cedar Rapids Prairie slingshots past Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 69-31

A slow beginning couldn't deter Cedar Rapids Prairie, which shook it off to claim a 69-31 victory over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson authored a promising start, taking a 13-9 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense pulled in front for a 35-18 lead over the J-Hawks at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Prairie charged to a 52-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 17-8 advantage in the frame.

