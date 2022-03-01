Cedar Rapids Prairie puts an offensive performance on Dubuque Hempstead 41-20

Cedar Rapids Prairie controlled the action to earn a strong 41-20 win against Dubuque Hempstead in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Hawks' shooting jumped on top to a 23-7 lead over the Mustangs at the half.
In recent action on February 17, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against North Liberty and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Dubuque Senior on February 15 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.
