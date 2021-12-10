Cedar Rapids Prairie posts win at Cedar Rapids Xavier's expense 62-48

Cedar Rapids Prairie collected a 62-48 victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 10.
In recent action on December 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Clinton and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Waverly-Sr on December 4 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.