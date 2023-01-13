 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Prairie pockets slim win over Dubuque Hempstead 66-60

  • 0

The cardiac kids of Cedar Rapids Prairie unleashed every advantage to outlast Dubuque Hempstead 66-60 at Dubuque Hempstead High on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Hempstead played in a 41-20 game on March 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 6, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Dubuque Wahlert on January 6 at Dubuque Wahlert. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News