Cedar Rapids Prairie outlasts Dubuque Hempstead in overtime classic 66-61

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Cedar Rapids Prairie could edge Dubuque Hempstead 66-61 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 21.

The start wasn't the problem for the Mustangs, who began with a 13-10 edge over the Hawks through the end of the first quarter.

The Mustangs came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at half over the Hawks.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Hempstead locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

