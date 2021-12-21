Cedar Rapids Prairie outlasts Dubuque Hempstead in overtime classic 66-61

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Cedar Rapids Prairie could edge Dubuque Hempstead 66-61 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 21.
The start wasn't the problem for the Mustangs, who began with a 13-10 edge over the Hawks through the end of the first quarter.
The Mustangs came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at half over the Hawks.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Hempstead locked in a 37-37 stalemate.
In recent action on December 14, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Iowa City and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on December 14 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School.
