Cedar Rapids Prairie gallops past Dubuque Senior 67-54

No quarter was granted as Cedar Rapids Prairie blunted Dubuque Senior's plans 67-54 on February 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

In recent action on February 8, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Senior took on Iowa City West on February 1 at Dubuque Senior High School. For a full recap, click here.

Tough to find an edge early, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Senior fashioned a 11-11 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Hawks' shooting darted to a 30-23 lead over the Rams at halftime.

The Hawks' leg-up showed as they carried a 41-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

