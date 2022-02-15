Cedar Rapids Prairie gallops past Dubuque Senior 67-54

No quarter was granted as Cedar Rapids Prairie blunted Dubuque Senior's plans 67-54 on February 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Tough to find an edge early, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Senior fashioned a 11-11 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Hawks' shooting darted to a 30-23 lead over the Rams at halftime.

The Hawks' leg-up showed as they carried a 41-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

