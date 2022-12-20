Cedar Rapids Prairie dispatches Iowa City 55-39

Cedar Rapids Prairie put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Iowa City in a 55-39 decision in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 20.
The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City played in a 79-48 game on January 31, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 13, Cedar Rapids Prairie squared off with Marion Linn-Mar in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.