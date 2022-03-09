Cedar Rapids Prairie cancels check from Cedar Falls 62-52

Cedar Rapids Prairie charged Cedar Falls and collected a 62-52 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 10-10 duel in the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids Prairie opened a slim 28-25 gap over Cedar Falls at halftime.

The Hawks moved ahead of the Tigers 39-37 as the fourth quarter started.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Cedar Rapids Prairie, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 23-15 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.