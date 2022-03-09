 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids Prairie cancels check from Cedar Falls 62-52

Cedar Rapids Prairie charged Cedar Falls and collected a 62-52 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Recently on March 1 , Cedar Rapids Prairie squared up on Dubuque Hempstead in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 10-10 duel in the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids Prairie opened a slim 28-25 gap over Cedar Falls at halftime.

The Hawks moved ahead of the Tigers 39-37 as the fourth quarter started.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Cedar Rapids Prairie, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 23-15 fourth quarter, too.

