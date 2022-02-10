Cedar Rapids CR Washington's convoy passes North Liberty Liberty 57-47

Cedar Rapids CR Washington handed North Liberty a tough 57-47 loss in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 10.
In recent action on February 4, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and North Liberty took on Iowa City West on February 4 at Iowa City West High School. For a full recap, click here.
