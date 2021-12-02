Cedar Rapids CR Washington wins tense tussle with Bettendorf 62-54

Cedar Rapids CR Washington edged Bettendorf in a close 62-54 encounter in Iowa boys basketball action on December 2.

The first quarter gave the Warriors a 11-5 lead over the Bulldogs.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's shooting darted to a 30-21 lead over Bettendorf at the intermission.

The Warriors' upper hand showed as they carried a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with a 20-15 margin in the closing period.

