 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids CR Washington rides the rough off Marion Linn-Mar 52-37

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Cedar Rapids CR Washington put just enough pressure on Marion Linn-Mar to earn a 52-37 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved in front of Marion Linn-Mar 20-10 to begin the second quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington registered a 28-15 advantage at half over Marion Linn-Mar.

In recent action on January 21, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 21 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News