Cedar Rapids CR Washington rides the rough off Marion Linn-Mar 52-37

Stretched out and finally snapped, Cedar Rapids CR Washington put just enough pressure on Marion Linn-Mar to earn a 52-37 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved in front of Marion Linn-Mar 20-10 to begin the second quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington registered a 28-15 advantage at half over Marion Linn-Mar.
In recent action on January 21, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 21 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. Click here for a recap
