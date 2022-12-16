 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids CR Washington overcomes Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 62-50

  • 0

Cedar Rapids CR Washington stretched out and finally snapped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson to earn a 62-50 victory in Iowa boys basketball on December 16.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off on January 21, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Marion on December 3 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News