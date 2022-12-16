Cedar Rapids CR Washington overcomes Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 62-50

Cedar Rapids CR Washington stretched out and finally snapped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson to earn a 62-50 victory in Iowa boys basketball on December 16.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off on January 21, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Marion on December 3 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. Click here for a recap
