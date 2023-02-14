The cardiac kids of Cedar Rapids CR Washington unleashed every advantage to outlast North Liberty 70-69 on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and North Liberty faced off on February 25, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 7, North Liberty faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson . For results, click here. Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Iowa City on February 7 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.