Cedar Rapids CR Washington flies high over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 71-29

Cedar Rapids CR Washington didn't tinker with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson, scoring a 71-29 result in the win column on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington roared in front of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 16-1 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors registered a 37-8 advantage at intermission over the J-Hawks.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington jumped to a 57-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.