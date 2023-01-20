Cedar Rapids CR Washington flies high over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 71-29

Cedar Rapids CR Washington didn't tinker with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson, scoring a 71-29 result in the win column on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington roared in front of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 16-1 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors registered a 37-8 advantage at intermission over the J-Hawks.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington jumped to a 57-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.
