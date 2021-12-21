Cedar Rapids CR Washington escapes Cedar Rapids Xavier 54-50

Cedar Rapids CR Washington upended Cedar Rapids Xavier for a narrow 54-50 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 21.

The start wasn't the problem for the Saints, who began with an 18-13 edge over the Warriors through the end of the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids Xavier came from behind to grab the advantage 31-27 at intermission over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-38 lead over the Saints.

