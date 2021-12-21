Cedar Rapids CR Washington escapes Cedar Rapids Xavier 54-50

Cedar Rapids CR Washington upended Cedar Rapids Xavier for a narrow 54-50 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 21.
The start wasn't the problem for the Saints, who began with an 18-13 edge over the Warriors through the end of the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids Xavier came from behind to grab the advantage 31-27 at intermission over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.
The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-38 lead over the Saints.
In recent action on December 14, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant on December 13 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
