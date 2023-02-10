Cedar Rapids CR Washington posted a narrow 65-56 win over Iowa City West during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Iowa City West authored a promising start, taking a 14-11 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Washington at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 36-24 advantage over the Warriors at the half.

Iowa City West moved ahead by earning a 43-42 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Washington at the end of the third quarter.

The Warriors rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Trojans 23-13 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Iowa City West squared off with February 15, 2022 at Iowa City West High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Iowa City West faced off against North Liberty . Click here for a recap. Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 31 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.