 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids CR Washington claims close encounter of the winning kind over Marion Linn-Mar 60-58

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cedar Rapids CR Washington nabbed it to nudge past Marion Linn-Mar 60-58 in Iowa boys basketball on January 31.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Marion Linn-Mar squared off with January 28, 2022 at Marion Linn-Mar High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson . For a full recap, click here. Marion Linn-Mar took on Iowa City on January 24 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News