Cedar Rapids CR Washington claims close encounter of the winning kind over Marion Linn-Mar 60-58

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cedar Rapids CR Washington nabbed it to nudge past Marion Linn-Mar 60-58 in Iowa boys basketball on January 31.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Marion Linn-Mar squared off with January 28, 2022 at Marion Linn-Mar High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson . For a full recap, click here. Marion Linn-Mar took on Iowa City on January 24 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.