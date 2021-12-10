 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's rally caps fit just right in beating Cedar Rapids CR Washington 71-51

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 71-51 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Warriors showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 23-17 advantage over the Cougars as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 40-29 advantage over the Cougars at the half.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington enjoyed a 50-37 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy to start the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 4, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Ames and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Marion on December 4 at Marion High School. For more, click here.

