Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's rally caps fit just right in beating Cedar Rapids CR Washington 71-51

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 71-51 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Warriors showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 23-17 advantage over the Cougars as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 40-29 advantage over the Cougars at the half.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington enjoyed a 50-37 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy to start the fourth quarter.

