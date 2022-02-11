 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy trips Iowa City West in tenacious tussle 57-52

  • 0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy poked just enough holes in Iowa City West's defense to garner a taut 57-52 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 11.

In recent action on February 4, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Iowa City West took on North Liberty on February 4 at Iowa City West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's offense jumped to a 27-25 lead over Iowa City West at the half.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's position showed as it carried a 44-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cougars outscored the Trojans 13-9 in the final period.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News