Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy trips Iowa City West in tenacious tussle 57-52

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy poked just enough holes in Iowa City West's defense to garner a taut 57-52 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 11.
In recent action on February 4, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Iowa City West took on North Liberty on February 4 at Iowa City West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's offense jumped to a 27-25 lead over Iowa City West at the half.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's position showed as it carried a 44-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Cougars outscored the Trojans 13-9 in the final period.
