Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy trips Iowa City West in tenacious tussle 57-52

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy poked just enough holes in Iowa City West's defense to garner a taut 57-52 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's offense jumped to a 27-25 lead over Iowa City West at the half.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's position showed as it carried a 44-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cougars outscored the Trojans 13-9 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.