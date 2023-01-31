 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy tacks win on Waterloo West 89-46

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy turned out the lights on Waterloo West 89-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Waterloo West squared off with February 1, 2022 at Waterloo West High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque . For results, click here. Waterloo West took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 17 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

