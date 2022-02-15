Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy tacks win on North Liberty Liberty 79-46

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 79-46 explosion on North Liberty in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's shooting roared to a 46-20 lead over North Liberty at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took control in the third quarter with a 63-36 advantage over North Liberty Liberty.
In recent action on February 10, North Liberty faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on February 8 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.
