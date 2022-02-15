Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy tacks win on North Liberty Liberty 79-46

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 79-46 explosion on North Liberty in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's shooting roared to a 46-20 lead over North Liberty at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took control in the third quarter with a 63-36 advantage over North Liberty Liberty.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.