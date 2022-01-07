Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy tackles Dubuque Senior 85-52

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 85-52 win over Dubuque Senior during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 24-9 advantage over Dubuque Senior through the first quarter.

The Cougars' offense darted to a 29-17 lead over the Rams at the half.

The Cougars' upper-hand showed as they carried a 64-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

