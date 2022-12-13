Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy survives for narrow win over Cedar Falls 63-54

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wore a victory shine after clipping Cedar Falls 63-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy played in a 75-66 game on February 17, 2022. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 3, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared off with Des Moines Hoover in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.