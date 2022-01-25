 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy smashes through Dubuque Hempstead 71-51

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 71-51 victory over Dubuque Hempstead in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 25.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moved in front of Dubuque Hempstead 12-5 to begin the second quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's shooting jumped to a 33-22 lead over Dubuque Hempstead at the half.

In recent action on January 15, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Hempstead took on Iowa City West on January 11 at Iowa City West High School. Click here for a recap

