Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy smashes through Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 113-35

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 113-35 on December 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson played in a 84-71 game on January 28, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 3, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared off with Des Moines Hoover in a basketball game. For more, click here.

