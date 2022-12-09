Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy smashes through Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 113-35

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 113-35 on December 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson played in a 84-71 game on January 28, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 3, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared off with Des Moines Hoover in a basketball game. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.