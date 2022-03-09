Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy slips past Waukee Northwest 61-55

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 61-55 victory over Waukee Northwest in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 17-15 lead over Waukee Northwest.

A half tie at 26-26 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Cougars broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-35 lead over the Wolves.

The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring 22-20 to finish the game in style.

