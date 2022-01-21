Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy slips past Marion Linn-Mar 58-54

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Marion Linn-Mar 58-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 21.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy darted in front of Marion Linn-Mar 12-11 to begin the second quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's shooting moved to a 26-20 lead over Marion Linn-Mar at the intermission.
The Cougars' upper hand showed as they carried a 42-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars withstood the Lions' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
