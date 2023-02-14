Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Cedar Rapids Xavier from start to finish for a 70-43 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 14.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 17-9 margin over Cedar Rapids Xavier after the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 39-22 advantage at halftime over the Saints.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy roared to a 52-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 18-9 advantage in the frame.

