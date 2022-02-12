Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy puts an offensive performance on West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 73-44

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy showered the scoreboard with points to drown West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 73-44 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 12.
The Cougars moved in front of the Maroons 19-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars fought to a 35-13 intermission margin at the Maroons' expense.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy roared over West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 55-29 heading to the fourth quarter.
