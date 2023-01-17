 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pours it on Dubuque Senior 66-44

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dubuque Senior 66-44 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a close 33-25 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy charged to a 50-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-12 advantage in the frame.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Dubuque Senior played in a 85-52 game on January 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Dubuque Senior faced off against North Liberty and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 10 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.

