Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pours it on Dubuque Senior 66-44

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dubuque Senior 66-44 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a close 33-25 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy charged to a 50-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-12 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.