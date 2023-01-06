Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy overwhelms Dubuque Hempstead 89-38

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy didn't tinker with Dubuque Hempstead, scoring an 89-38 result in the win column for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 6.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Dubuque Hempstead squared off with January 25, 2022 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School last season. For more, click here.
