Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy overwhelms Cedar Rapids Xavier 64-40

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 64-40 victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 8.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy made the first move by forging a 14-8 margin over Cedar Rapids Xavier after the first quarter.

The Cougars' shooting moved to a 23-19 lead over the Saints at the half.

The Cougars and the Saints were engaged in an immense affair at 48-30 as the fourth quarter started.

