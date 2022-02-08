Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy overwhelms Cedar Rapids Xavier 64-40

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 64-40 victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Waterloo West on February 1 at Waterloo West High School.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy made the first move by forging a 14-8 margin over Cedar Rapids Xavier after the first quarter.
The Cougars' shooting moved to a 23-19 lead over the Saints at the half.
The Cougars and the Saints were engaged in an immense affair at 48-30 as the fourth quarter started.
