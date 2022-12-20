Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy outlasts North Liberty Liberty 82-67

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy called "game" in the waning moments of an 82-67 defeat of North Liberty in Iowa boys basketball on December 20.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and North Liberty played in a 79-46 game on February 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Falls and North Liberty took on Iowa City West on December 9 at North Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.