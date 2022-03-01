Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy knocks out victory on Cedar Rapids CR Washington 53-36

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy tipped and eventually toppled Cedar Rapids CR Washington 53-36 on March 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 12-11 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Washington through the first quarter.
The Cougars' offense jumped to a 30-16 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took control in the third quarter with a 43-27 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.
In recent action on February 15, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Falls on February 17 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School.
