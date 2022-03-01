Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy knocks out victory on Cedar Rapids CR Washington 53-36

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy tipped and eventually toppled Cedar Rapids CR Washington 53-36 on March 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 12-11 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Washington through the first quarter.

The Cougars' offense jumped to a 30-16 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took control in the third quarter with a 43-27 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.

