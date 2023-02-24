Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 97-46 victory over Davenport West in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 28-11 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.

The Cougars' offense pulled in front for a 50-31 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy breathed fire to a 78-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 19-11 in the last stanza.

