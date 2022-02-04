 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy earns narrow win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 66-58

A tight-knit tilt turned in Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's direction just enough to squeeze past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 66-58 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.

In recent action on January 28, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 28 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Cougars an 18-13 lead over the Warriors.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington took a 30-27 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy heading to the intermission locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved ahead by earning a 39-36 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy at the end of the third quarter.

