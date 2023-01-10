Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy designs winning blueprint against Marion Linn-Mar 70-57

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Marion Linn-Mar 70-57 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy darted in front of Marion Linn-Mar 25-15 to begin the second quarter.
The Lions showed their spirit while rallying to within 32-26 at halftime.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pulled to a 52-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lions outpointed the Cougars 21-18 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Marion Linn-Mar played in a 54-48 game on February 25, 2022. For results, click here.
