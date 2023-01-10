 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy designs winning blueprint against Marion Linn-Mar 70-57

  • 0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Marion Linn-Mar 70-57 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy darted in front of Marion Linn-Mar 25-15 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions showed their spirit while rallying to within 32-26 at halftime.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pulled to a 52-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions outpointed the Cougars 21-18 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Marion Linn-Mar played in a 54-48 game on February 25, 2022. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on January 3, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 3 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage dismantles Rockford 87-51

Osage gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Rockford 87-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 3.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News