Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy designs winning blueprint against Marion Linn-Mar 70-57

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Marion Linn-Mar 70-57 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy darted in front of Marion Linn-Mar 25-15 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions showed their spirit while rallying to within 32-26 at halftime.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pulled to a 52-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions outpointed the Cougars 21-18 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

