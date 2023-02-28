Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Eldridge North Scott 76-48 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North . For results, click here. Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on Feb. 14 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For more, click here.

