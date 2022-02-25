 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy casts spell on Marion Linn-Mar 54-48

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy passed in a 54-48 victory at Marion Linn-Mar's expense during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Marion Linn-Mar, who began with a 14-10 edge over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy through the end of the first quarter.

Marion Linn-Mar constructed a bold start that built a 22-16 gap on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy heading into the locker room.

Marion Linn-Mar enjoyed a 41-36 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy to start the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 17, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Falls and Marion Linn-Mar took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on February 15 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

