Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy casts spell on Marion Linn-Mar 54-48

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy passed in a 54-48 victory at Marion Linn-Mar's expense during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Marion Linn-Mar, who began with a 14-10 edge over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy through the end of the first quarter.

Marion Linn-Mar constructed a bold start that built a 22-16 gap on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy heading into the locker room.

Marion Linn-Mar enjoyed a 41-36 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.