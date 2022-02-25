Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy casts spell on Marion Linn-Mar 54-48

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy passed in a 54-48 victory at Marion Linn-Mar's expense during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The start wasn't the problem for Marion Linn-Mar, who began with a 14-10 edge over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy through the end of the first quarter.
Marion Linn-Mar constructed a bold start that built a 22-16 gap on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy heading into the locker room.
Marion Linn-Mar enjoyed a 41-36 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy to start the fourth quarter.
