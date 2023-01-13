Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blitzes Dubuque Wahlert in dominating victory 86-55

Dubuque Wahlert had no answers as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy compiled an 86-55 victory on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 26-11 advantage over Dubuque Wahlert through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 50-23 advantage at intermission over the Golden Eagles.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pulled to a 73-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles narrowed the gap 17-13 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.