Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blitzes Dubuque Wahlert in dominating victory 86-55

Dubuque Wahlert had no answers as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy compiled an 86-55 victory on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 26-11 advantage over Dubuque Wahlert through the first quarter.
The Cougars registered a 50-23 advantage at intermission over the Golden Eagles.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pulled to a 73-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Golden Eagles narrowed the gap 17-13 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
In recent action on January 6, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Wahlert took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 6 at Dubuque Wahlert. Click here for a recap.
