Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blitzes Cedar Rapids CR Washington in dominating victory 72-36

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy earned a convincing 72-36 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 3.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington played in a 53-36 game on March 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on North Liberty on December 20 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap.
