Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson survives taut tilt with Cedar Rapids Prairie 55-49

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Cedar Rapids Prairie 55-49 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 27.
In recent action on January 20, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 20 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For results, click here.
