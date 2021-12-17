Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson nips Cedar Rapids CR Washington in scare 56-48

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson edged Cedar Rapids CR Washington in a close 56-48 encounter in Iowa boys basketball on December 17.
In recent action on December 10, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on December 10 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap
The Warriors moved ahead of the J-Hawks 58-28 to start the fourth quarter.
