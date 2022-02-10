Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson escapes close call with Waterloo West 58-52

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 58-52 over Waterloo West in Iowa boys basketball on February 10.
In recent action on January 31, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Waterloo West took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on February 1 at Waterloo West High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.