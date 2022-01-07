Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson edges Dubuque Hempstead in snug affair 73-70

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson poked just enough holes in Dubuque Hempstead's defense to garner a taut 73-70 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Dubuque Hempstead showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-14 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson as the first quarter ended.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's shooting moved to a 39-37 lead over Dubuque Hempstead at the intermission.

The J-Hawks' control showed as they carried a 54-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

The J-Hawks made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Mustangs' offensive output in the fourth period 19-19.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.